“HATE TO LOVE: NICKELBACK” GLOBAL THEATRICAL PREMIERE COMING TO SELECT CINEMAS WORLDWIDE FOR TWO NIGHTS ONLY ON MARCH 27 & 30

EXCLUSIVE THEATRICAL PREMIERE FEATURES NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN THREE SONG RECORDED PERFORMANCE OF NICKELBACK FAN FAVORITES

TICKETS ON SALE BEGINNING FEBRUARY 22 AT 10AM ET AT NICKELBACKFILM.COM

NEW CLIP AVAILABLE HERE

Los Angeles, CA – February 15, 2024 – Trafalgar Releasing, Gimme Sugar Productions, and Submarine Entertainment announced plans today to bring “Hate To Love: Nickelback”, a feature-length documentary film about one of Canada’s most iconic and globally celebrated rock bands, to cinemas worldwide for two nights only on March 27 and March 30.

Premiering last September at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), “Hate To Love: Nickelback” tells the authentic story about the band from their humble beginnings in Hanna Alberta, to their explosive global success in 2001 and the highs and lows that followed. Directed by Leigh Brooks and produced by Ben Jones, the film celebrates the loyalty of Nickelback fans and delves into the years of online vitriol while exposing the personal impact it had on each of the band members. The film also unveils the rock groups decision to return after a 5-year break with a new record and a hugely successful sold-out tour, finding themselves riding a sudden wave of online love that has introduced their music to an army of new fans and audiences worldwide.

“Nickelback has been such an influence on our music culture throughout the years,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “We are thrilled to bring the story of their journey to stardom and the importance of their passionate fans’ support through the decades to cinemas worldwide.”

Tickets for the global theatrical release of “Hate To Love: Nickelback” go on sale beginning February 22 at 10AM ET at www.NickelbackFilm.com. The feature-length documentary will be distributed to over 1350 locations across 30 countries.

“We are very excited to finally bring this film to theatres this Spring. It’s been a long road to get this project across the finish line and we must thank Ben Jones and Leigh Brooks for all of their hard work. We hope everyone enjoys our story, fans, friends or otherwise.” – Nickelback

“Hate To Love: Nickelback” offers fans and audiences 90-minutes of translucence – an unvarnished and emotionally revealing look into the career of one of the world’s biggest rock bands. Combining never-before-seen archival footage, concert footage, interviews and enthusiastic celebrity advocates like actor Ryan Reynolds and Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair don’t shy away from the band’s topsy-turvy legacy as they share compelling and real-life stories alongside life-changing moments that have never-before been divulged publicly.

“Hate To Love: Nickelback” is produced by Ben Jones for Gimme Sugar Productions and directed by Leigh Brooks (Sound of Scars).

“We are both really excited to finally share this film with the fans around the world in such a huge and special theatrical event. We think their patience will be worth the wait. It’s been a huge personal journey for us both and we thank the band too for letting us dig a little deeper than they expected!” – Ben Jones and Leigh Brooks

About Nickelback

2023 Canadian Music Hall of Fame recipients, and Diamond-certified selling group Nickelback were named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009. Globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,”, “Rockstar,” and more, the four-piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50-million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000’s decade, behind only The Beatles.

Amongst their many accolades, they’ve been named Billboard’s “Top Rock Group of the Decade” and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame (2007) and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (2023). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10 million+ diehard and adoring fans.

