Hats Off Nonprofit Awards to Celebrate the Nonprofit Community for Third Year! Nominate Your Favorite Now!

Now – August 15th Call for Nominations:

Take Your Hat Off to Local Nonprofit Heroes

Hats Off Nonprofit Awards to Celebrate the Nonprofit Community for Third Year

West Palm Beach – Nonprofits First, Inc. will host its third annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, honoring those in Palm Beach County’s nonprofit sector for their dedication to service and the business of doing good. The public is invited to submit nominations now through Thursday, August 15, online at HatsOffAwards.org.

All nominees will be invited to be recognized at a unique and lively, hat-themed cocktail reception on Tuesday, October 1, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Harriett Himmel Theater in West Palm Beach. Award winners will be kept secret until that evening when they will be announced during the ceremony.

“These awards are different because they celebrate the entire nonprofit community, not just the award winners,” said Nonprofits First CEO Jessica Cecere. “We pay tribute to all of the nominees and their contributions to our community. So when you nominate someone, you know that person is going to be saluted.”

Award Categories

Nominations are being accepted in nine categories, including awards for organizations and individuals. New this year is the Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring an individual who, over the years, has effected noteworthy change in our community and is viewed as a role model. You can submit as many nominations as you want. Visit HatsOffAward.org for details of each category and to submit your nomination.

A blue ribbon panel of 42 community leaders in the public and private sectors will select the winners. For the second year, two live awards will also be announced at the event. Guests can vote on the People’s Choice Award, which will recognize the nominee that gets the most votes. Also, judges will be scouting for creativity when they select a winner of the Best Hat Award.

“Last year’s Hats Off Awards event sold out at 350 guests, so we encourage people to get their nominations and sponsorships submitted early, not to mention buy tickets.” Cecere said. “This is a growing, fun event that builds anticipation and excitement every year.”

Funds raised from this unique event benefit Nonprofits First Education Programs. These programs focus on the professional development, leadership and training the nonprofit community volunteers and employees need to lead and succeed.

For more than 12 years, Nonprofits First, Inc. has been the leading resource for strengthening the administrative and operational capacity of nonprofit organizations in the community. Comprised of experienced professionals, consultants and volunteers, the vision of Nonprofits First is a community in which all nonprofits achieve their highest level of success.