Eddie Murphy starred in the original “Haunted Mansion” in 2003. ut the cast for this new movie is incredible. This may be a big hit for Disney. It stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto. Here’s the first trailer for the new “Haunted Mansion” film. It says “Appearing Soon in Theaters” at the end of the trailer.