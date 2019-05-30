Haus of Gaga exhibit opens in Las Vegas, showcasing Lady Gaga's iconic fashion looks

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

All of Lady Gaga's iconic looks are now in one place: The Haus of Gaga exhibit has officially opened in Las Vegas.

The permanent exhibition of some of Gaga’s most memorable fashion moments is on display adjacent to the Park Theater at Park MGM, home to Gaga’s Enigma residency.

The items on view include her infamous meat dress, which has been preserved and turned into jerky, as well as the cigarette-covered glasses worn in the “Telephone” video and the Armani gown she wore to the 2010 Grammys. There are also a couple of items for A Star Is Born fans as well, like the guitar-string wedding ring Gaga’s Ally wore in the film.

“[Haus of Gaga] is a space where you can experience all of Gaga and [it has been her] dream to [have] all her outfits in one place,” Gaga’s fashion director and exhibit curator Nicola Formichetti tells Billboard. “We have about 20 outfits, over 40 wigs and accessories and shoes, everything.”

Formichetti adds the exhibit will be ever-changing to include new looks and memorabilia.

Gaga’s Enigma residency picks back up again tonight. Haus of Gaga Las Vegas will be open to the public from 12pm - 8pm daily, and 12pm - 12am on Gaga’s show days.

