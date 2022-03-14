Have A Pot Hole? Call Rod Stewart

This is how he stays “forever young!” Sometimes, you just have to roll up your sleeves and do the job yourself. Even if you are Rod Stewart. Frustrated that potholes were keeping him from driving his Ferrari near his home, the 77-year-old singer decided to take matters into his own hands. “I’m repairing the street near where I live because no one can be bothered to do it,” Stewart said on Instagram. “People are bashing their cars up,” he added. “The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tire. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all.” So Rod paid a company to come and deliver the asphalt and then he and his friends filled in the potholes. Good work Rod. Now if you could come to my house….