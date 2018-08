This Feb, 14, 2018 photo shows Pu'u Poa Beach directly behind the St. Regis Princeville Resort on the north shore of Kauai, in Princeville, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)

According this new new survey, 77% of Americans say they have a travel bucket list. Here’s the sad part…

Only 3% of people have completed it. And 45% are pretty sure they’re never going to cross off a SINGLE place on their list.

So what keeps us from traveling?

85% of people say it’s the cost . . . 21% say they dream big but don’t follow through . . . 19% don’t have anyone to travel with . . . and 17% have SO many places they want to go, they get overwhelmed and don’t go anywhere.