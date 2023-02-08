Have You Ever Gotten Stuck In Something?

A toddler is okay after getting her head stuck in a cake pan. Firefighters in Lewistown, Pennsylvania responded to the home of Erin Meixel after her two-year-old Quinnley got her stuck in a angel food cake pan with the middle section removed. Firefighters were able to remove the pan with the help of tin snaps. Meixel says her daughter was a “trooper” through the entire ordeal and wasn’t injured. She went on say that this kind of accident seems to run in the family after getting her own legs stuck in a plastic chair as a child.