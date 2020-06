Reeves is auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom call so you can ask him anything that is on your mind.

The auction is raising money for Shine For Camp. It is a non-profit that helps children fight cancer.

As of now, the bids are around $10,000. You’d better crowdsource to get the cash you need for the auction as it ends on Monday, June 22nd.

