Have You Invented New Words Since The Beginning Of The Pandemic?

Several new terms have been entered into our collective vocabulary since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Perhaps you’ve already started working them into sentences.

Like “covidiot,” which is what you call someone who ignores social distancing measures or stockpiles toilet paper. While at it, social distancing, or “physical distancing” as the World Health Organization uses, is one we’re hearing all the time now.

“Flattening the curve” and “super-spreader” are also fresh to the dictionary, as well as “Doomscrolling,” which means flipping through depressing news.

Fortunately, the best way to get through this time is with a “Quarantini” “locktail” while joining friends on a “CovideoParty”.

Which new expressions are you hearing all the time now?