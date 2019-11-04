Have You Met Doodle Boy!?

9-year-old Joe Whale, aks “The Doodle Boy,” got in trouble in school for doodling so instead of shutting it down, his parents decided to give him the creative space to share his art.

Joe’s parents enrolled him in an after school art class where his teacher quickly recognized his exceptional talent.

Joe’s art was not only recognized by his teacher but also a local restaurant, “Number 4” in Shrewsbury, England who asked Joe to doodle on their main dining room wall. It took Joe 12 hours to finish the doodle wall.

Joe’s father Greg gave some advice to parents saying, “I would advise parents to encourage their children to always follow their passion and dreams — research local workshops or groups within your local community.”

Does your career involve something you used to get in trouble for in school? Tell your story.