Have You Seen KFC’s New ‘Colonel’?
By Beth
|
Aug 7, 2018 @ 8:10 PM

In the always-changing rotation of actors playing KFC’s role of “The Colonel,” Jason Alexander is getting his turn. That’s right. George Costanza is “The Colonel.” The fried-chicken chain made the official announcement on Monday morning. Alexander will be promoting the chain’s $20 Fill Ups, KFC’s bucket-centric takeout bundle intended to feed a group. Billy Zane, Darrell Hammond, and Reba McEntire are among those that have played the iconic figure of the fast-food chain. KFC began the ad campaign featuring Colonel Sanders back in 2015. Who is your favorite depiction of “The Colonel?”

