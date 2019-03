Authorities in Okeechobee are asking for the publics help with finding a teen who has not been seen since she reportedly ran away from home in February.

The 16-year-old identified as Kailee Grace Pasley reportedly left home on February 23rd.

She is said to have brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Ted Van Deman at 863-763-3117, ext. 5104. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.