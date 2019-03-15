Have you Seen me? The Broward Sheriffs Department Searches for Hit-and-Run Driver

The Broward Sheriffs Department is currently searching for a suspect they say hit and pedestrian with his vehicle and kept going.

The incident occurred on March 8th along Northeast Eller Street and North Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach.

According to the report, the suspect, identified as Michael David Green, allegedly struck a 60-year-old man who later died while in the hospital.

Authorities believe Green has now gone into hiding.

Our Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit detectives say they believe the driver suspected of fatally striking a pedestrian last week in Deerfield Beach is evading arrest: https://t.co/sUf7y5Jpjd. If you know where to find him, please call our deputies or @crimestoppers2. pic.twitter.com/TOriQEedFX — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 15, 2019

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.