Have you Seen me? The Broward Sheriffs Department Searches for Hit-and-Run Driver

The Broward Sheriffs Department is currently searching for a suspect they say hit and pedestrian with his vehicle and kept going.

The incident occurred on March 8th along Northeast Eller Street and North Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach.

According to the report, the suspect, identified as Michael David Green, allegedly struck a 60-year-old man who later died while in the hospital.

Authorities believe Green has now gone into hiding.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

