It all started when a comedian named Kevin Freshwater approached an unassuming woman on the subway to finish the lyrics to Lady Gaga’s “Shallow.” A woman went viral after a comedian stopped her in a subway station in London and asked her to finish singing a Lady Gaga song . . . and she killed it. the woman was quickly identified as professional singer Charlotte Awbery. She’s gained over 100,000 Instagram followers and become the new queen of pop since.