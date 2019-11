A rescue puppy from rural Missouri has a unusual feature — an extra tail growing out of his forehead. Narwhal, named for the sea animals with horns on their heads, is a perfectly healthy ten-week-old Daschund and Beagle mix. He was found recently by Mac’s Mission, a dog rescue that specializes in dogs with special needs. The vet says that there’s no medical reason to remove Narwhal’s extra tail, about a third the size of his actual tail. The tail, however, doesn’t wag.