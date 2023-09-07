Have You Seen “Tina Turner, the Scarecrow Sensation”?

The Tina Turner scarecrow aims to be the best at the Lanarkshire Festival. Bothwell residents were surprised to see the Queen of Rock and Roll displayed in front of a house on Drumgray Avenue for the village’s Scarecrow Festival.

The straw sculpture looks just like the late musical legend Tina. It has her famous mega mullet, denim jacket, tight black dress, black high heels, and even has a microphone.

Festival organizers posted a picture of Tina Turner, the Scarecrow Sensation, on Facebook. They mentioned her impressive effigy and her “straw-some” swagger, with legs that are the talk of the town.

Bothwell Scarecrow Festival runs until Sunday, September 17, in its 11th year. Funds will go to local charities, community groups, and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. Around 400 scarecrows are displayed in the village, with businesses joining in.

