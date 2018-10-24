Having A “Work Spouse” Increases Productivity

Showing your boss that you are a hard worker can definitely move you ahead in the office but new research shows that there is also something else you can do to get a boost. Having a ‘”work spouse” can also affect your productivity and happiness at work. A “work spouse” is typically someone at the office who might be of the opposite sex that you share a close platonic relationship with. A new study shows that having that close connection and someone you can bond with helps to relieve stress and also can help to create a better work environment. Do you believe in dating co-workers? Do you have a “work spouse”?

