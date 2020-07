It looks like Hayden Christensen has signed on to become a part of the Disney Plus family and will once again travel to a galaxy far, far away. Reports are swirling that he will play a part in the upcoming series Kenobi reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker. Production for the new series is set to start early next year and yes, Ewan McGregor will be back as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Are you excited to hear that a Kenobi series is in the works?