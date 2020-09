HBO documentary films has acquired the rights to The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart. It will tell the story of how they are more than a symbol of the disco era. They wrote more than 1,000 songs, including twenty number one hits throughout their career. It will premiere on HBO later this year and will be available to stream on HBO Max. What is your favorite song written and/or performed by the Bee Gees?