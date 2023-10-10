HBO Drops ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer

HBO has announced the release date of season 2 of ‘The Gilded Age” and dropped a new teaser trailer for fans.

Season 2 will feature eight episodes and premiere on HBO on Sunday, October 29, and will also be available to stream on Max.

According to the logline, “Season two of The Gilded Age begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it.”

It continues, “George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship.”

What show are you excited for the next season?