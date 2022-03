HBO has a show premiering next month about a baby that might actually be a KILLER. And it’s called . . . “The Baby”.

It’s about a 38-year-old woman who’s tired of watching all her friends have babies. But when she ends up taking care of a child, she learns, quote, “the true extent of the baby’s deadly nature” . . . and then tries to get rid of it.

“The Baby” is an eight-episode show, and it premieres on April 24th.