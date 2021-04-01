HBO Max Is Bringing Back “Head Of The Class”!

Like the original, the new Head of the Class is a multicamera comedy about a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge: a teacher, played by Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

The cast also includes Jorge Diaz (East Los High), Jolie Hoang Rappaport (HBO’s Watchmen), Gavin Lewis (Little Fires Everywhere), Dior Goodjohn (The Unicorn), Brandon Severs (Diary of a Future President), Adrian Matthew Escalona and Katie Beth Hall (Syfy’s Happy!). Christa Miller (Cougar Town, Scrubs) guest-stars.

Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions are producing the show. Head of the Class has been in the works for the better part of a year; HBO Max ordered a pilot and several additional scripts in May 2020.

