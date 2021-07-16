HBO Max is developing 2 more ‘Game Of Thrones’ Animated Shows

HBO Max is taking ‘Game of Thrones’ to another level. They are developing an animated series based on the show. Reportedly, HBO Max has two more potential shows based on the infamous series in the works. One show will be based on The Golden Empire of Yi Ti, which is said to be the oldest and most advanced society in this fantasy realm. As of right now, HBO Max has offered no details on the two additional animated series that are in development. Are you excited about these new ‘Game of Thrones’ themed shows? Do you think it will take away from the classic series?