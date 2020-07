HBO Max wants to put you to sleep…or at least calm you down. The streaming network is developing a series based on the Calm app called A World Of Calm. The show will feature storytime narration just like the app. Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman, Keanu Reeves, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Mahershala Ali, and others have been tapped to read. Have you used the Calm app? Has it helped you?