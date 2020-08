In celebration of its 30th anniversary, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special is set for HBO Max. Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Joseph Marcell are set to tape the special on Sept. 10. The special is slated to make its debut around Thanksgiving on HBO Max. Will you tune in for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special?