HBO Max released the first Look of ‘Sex & The City’ Reboot

The first image of the ‘Sex The City’ Reboot was released by HBO Max. The ‘And Just Like That’ photo features Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis strolling down the street. This show will depict the hardships of love and life in their 50s. Many fans are disappointed that Kim Cattrall will not be a part of this series due to the feud she has had with Carrie Bradshaw in the past. However, many other supporting characters seen in the iconic show will be featured in this new 10-episode reboot. Do you think the show will be the same without the iconic character of ‘Samantha’?