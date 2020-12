HBO Max is getting you ready for the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984. Starting today, Wednesday December 23rd, HBO Max is streaming all 60 episodes of Lynda Carter’s 1970’s Wonder Woman. The 1970’s Wonder Woman ran for three seasons from 1975-1979. Wonder Woman 1984 is available on HBO Max starting at 12 noon Christmas Day. Are you going to watch the old episodes to get ready? Are you going to watch Wonder Woman at home or in the movie theater?