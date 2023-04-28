HBO Original Documentary ‘Love To Love You: Donna Summer’ To Debut In May

The “Queen of Disco,” Donna Summer, is the subject of a new documentary coming to HBO.

The film, ‘Love To Love You, Donna Summer,’ from HBO Documentary Films, is directed by Roger Ross Williams and Summer’s daughter, Brooklyn Sudano.

Described as an “unexpected and intimate portrait,” the documentary had its theatrical world premiere at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

It will make its television debut on May 20 on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

