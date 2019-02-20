HBO Releases ‘Leaving Neverland’ Trailer

HBO has released an official trailer for their upcoming Michael Jackson expose ‘Leaving Neverland.’

The film reportedly left Sundance audiences “shellshocked” when it screened at the festival back in January.

HBO’s anticipated two-part documentary is based on the alleged molestation of James Safechuck and Wade Robson, at the hands of Michael Jackson.

The documentary will air March 3 & 4th.

Michael’s family has equated this film to a “public lynching” and maintain that there isn’t a shred of evidence to corroborate these stories.

Will you be watching ‘Finding Neverland?’