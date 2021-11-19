HBO’s 2021 Rock Hall induction special premieres Saturday; Go-Go’s drummer says event was “just magnificent”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on October 30 in at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and a TV special featuring highlights of the event premieres this Saturday, November 20, on HBO and HBO Max.

Among this year’s honorees were The Go-Go’s, the first all-female band to play their own instruments ever to be inducted. Go-Go’s drummer Gina Schock tells ABC Audio that getting to take part in the ceremony and the associated induction events was “just magnificent.”

Schock says it was exciting enough just finding out her band was going to be nominated, but “when you get there, your mind is blown by the enormity of it all.”

As she explains, “You’re there in front of all your peers, and it’s the industry recognizing you, basically, in a way that they haven’t [before].”

Schock says that the real focus of the event for her band was playing for their fans.

The Go-Go’s performed three of their biggest hits at the ceremony — “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “We Got the Beat” — and Gina recalls, “[I]t was cool, because when we played, everybody stood up, everybody was dancing and everybody was singing. And it really was just an incredible feeling.”

Actress Drew Barrymore gave the induction speech welcoming The Go-Go’s into the Rock Hall. Schock says some questioned her why Barrymore was picked to honor the band, but Gina notes, “[T]here couldn’t be a better person inducting us, ’cause Drew’s like a real fan. She’s been a fan since she’s been a kid.”

Schock says another highlight for her was getting to meet Paul McCartney, who was on hand to induct the Foo Fighters.

Among this year’s other inductees were Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, Carole King and Jay-Z.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.