The reboot of ‘Perry Mason’ has proved to be a smart move by the folks over at HBO. Sunday night’s premiere was watched by 1.7 million people across all platforms making it the strongest series debut for the network in two years. The reboot stars Matthew Rhys as Mason and also stars John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, and Tatiana Maslany. You can catch the series Sunday nights on HBO. Did you catch the premiere of ‘Perry Mason?’ What old TV show would you like to see get a reboot?