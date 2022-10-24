HBO’s ‘Succession’ Season Four Trailer Is Here!

HBO has just released the official trailer for Season Four of ‘Succession,’ and the tension is ever higher.

In the trailer, the “rebel alliance” a.k.a. the “new gen Roys” gather together, as Kendall played by Jeremy Strong, Shiv played by Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin character, Roman attempt to take down their father, who has successfully screwed them last season.

The summary for the season reads, “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. . . A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The 10-episode season is set to drop on HBO Max sometime in 2023.

Will you be watching the new season of ‘Succession?’ What show are you currently binging?