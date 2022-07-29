He Acts, He Plays Guitar And He Paints

Actor Johnny Depp is taking his talents to the canvas. The Hollywood star made about three-and-a-half-million-dollars within hours of debuting his ‘Friends and Heroes’ art collection on Instagram. Depp quickly sold each one of his 780 hand-signed pieces through Castle Fine Art’s galleries, a popular art retailer in the U.K. The 59-year-old says he surrounds himself with art but had kept his paintings to himself. Depp’s work depicts four people who have inspired him, including the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, actor Al Pacino, actress Elizabeth Taylor and Bob Dylan.