He Didn’t Start The Fire, But He Did Start Cleaning Up The Beach!

Looks like Billy Joel is on the #TrashTag train. According to Page Six, the Piano Man spent Saturday cleaning up the beach near his Long Island home.

Oyster Bay town supervisor Joseph Saladino confirmed that Joel pitched in, just hours after he wrapped his set at Madison Square Garden the night before.

“He got up early and came out on a morning with not ideal weather, and was so gracious to everyone. He’s a big supporter of the environment,” Saladino told the gossip site.

Whether or not Joel was participating in the #TrashTag challenge isn’t known, but the viral social media movement has inspired many to tidy up public spaces in their neighborhoods.

