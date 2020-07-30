He Who Works In Vegas….Has More Fun Than Working In The Office.

Allegiant Air is pitching the idea of you working from Las Vegas. Heck yeah I want to do that!!

With hotels on the strip struggling to bring in tourists during the pandemic, Allegiant will begin offering 3 and 4-night packages to entice remote workers to visit Vegas. You can do your job and then hit the tables.

The “business trip” includes airfare and a stay at hotels like MGM Grand and Bellagio.

Allegiant flies to 58 cities and the airline is based in Las Vegas.

Have you thought about working remotely from anywhere but home?