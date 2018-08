I guess being a world famous super star gets paid better than an employee at a fast food restaurant. But believe it or not, Beyonce’s $6,849 an hour, isn’t even the highest of our favorite celebs!

According to an article on Complex.com, George Clooney tops the celeb list with making $27,283 an hour, followed by Kylie Jenner who makes $19,006. Not too shabby!

But who makes THE MOST per hour when you break it down? Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon makes a WHOPPING $4,474,885 an hour.