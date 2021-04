Head of the Class was a sitcom that ran from 1986-1991. It was about a group of overachieving high school students. It starred Brian Robbins, Robin Givens and Kimberly Russell. The show is coming back as a reboot on HBO Max. It will star Isabella Gomez as the teacher. The role was previously held by Howard Hesseman. Are you over the reboots? No word on any previous cast members returning, do you want to see any old cast members return?