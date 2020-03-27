Health Care Workers Will Get Free Krispy Kreme On Mondays

As a way to say thank you to all the health care workers battling on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak, Krispy Kreme will give them a dozen free doughnuts. The promotion kicks off this Monday in celebration of National Doctors Day and will continue each Monday until National Nurses Week begins on May 6. “Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell us what you need and show us your employer badge,” announced the company. On Saturdays, those who order delivery, pick-up, or use the drive-thru will get an additional dozen original glazed donuts with the purchase of a dozen, plus they’ll throw in a “special smiley-face doughnut.” Which other companies are giving back to health care workers right now?