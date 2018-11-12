Health Inspectors Pour Bleach in Food for the Homeless

Volunteers in Kansas City are calling out Health inspectors after the government officials shutdown several large picnics which were meant to feed the homeless by confiscating the food and pouring bleach on it.

The incident occurred on Sunday November 5th.

According to the report, Free Hot Soup Kansas City which is a group of volunteers, prepared vats of chili, foil-wrapped sandwiches and soup to hand out to the homeless population, however, in the process of handing out the food, the group was coded for not having the proper permits and the events were shut down.

Health officials argued that the food being served by the group could have put the homeless community at risk for “E. coli or salmonella or listeria” due to the group not obtaining the proper permits or having food safety training so to avoid the potential threat, officials poured bleach on the food in order to prevent the homeless from digging through the trash to retrieve the food.

Organizers, however, argued against having a permit because they are not a food establishment or a not-for-profit group but “friends who want to help people.” They also pointed out that despite officials pouring bleach on the food, many people in the homeless community still attempted to eat the bleach soaked foods.

Organizers also criticized both the mayor of the city, who sided with the health department on the issue, and the health department because people are allowed to cook meals and host picnics for friends and family at public parks without permits or food safety training but they are not able to give food to the homeless in the same manner.