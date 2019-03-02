Health Officials Report Measles on the Rise in the U.S.

A Chicago Midway International Airport passenger might have exposed others to measles and also people at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in suburban Geneva.

According to the state health department, the Illinois resident who was unvaccinated arrived in Concourse B of the Chicago airport on Feb. 22. Anyone who was at the airport between 9 p.m. and midnight on Feb. 22 may have been exposed to the measles.

The man then sought treatment at the hospital Feb. 24-25. Those who are infected could develop symptoms as late as March 20. Doctors are saying they are seeing recent cases come from people in unvaccinated communities. Most people are vaccinated for the disease in childhood. For those who are not vaccinated, there’s a higher risk of catching the highly contagious respiratory disease that can even be life-threatening.

Illinois is one of 10 states with confirmed cases of measles in the first two months of the year.