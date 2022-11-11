Hear a cappella version of “All This Is That” from The Beach Boys’ new box set ‘Sail On Sailor – 1972’

Capitol Records/UMe

The Beach Boys have released another advance track from their upcoming box set Sail On Sailor – 1972, available on December 2.

This time, it’s a previously unheard a cappella version of “All This Is That,” which features just the vocals of Al Jardine, Carl Wilson and Mike Love — who also co-wrote the track.

“All This Is That,” inspired by the Robert Frost poem “The Road Not Taken” and by the teachings of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, originally appeared on the 1972 album Carl and the Passions – “So Tough.”

As previously reported, Sail On Sailor – 1972 examines the transformative period in The Beach Boys’ history during which they released that year’s Carl and the Passions and 1973’s Holland. It’s available in several configurations, including a six-CD Super Deluxe Edition that includes an entire unreleased live concert recorded at Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving 1972.

Out of the 105 tracks in the package, 80 are previously unreleased and include rarities like unreleased outtakes, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions.

