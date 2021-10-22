Hear ABBA’s “new” single — originally recorded in 1978

Ludvig Andersson

“Just a Notion,” the new single released from ABBA‘s much-anticipated comeback album, Voyage, isn’t really that new at all.

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus says “Just a Notion” was originally recorded toward the end of 1978, and was probably destined for their album Voulez-Vous, but he claims he doesn’t “have a clue” why it didn’t make the final cut.

“It’s a good song with great vocals. I know that we played it to a publisher in France and a couple of other people we trusted and as far as I can remember they liked it very much,” he adds. “So it’s a mystery and will remain a mystery.”

The version that was released on Friday features a new backing track with drums and guitars, but the vocals are from the 1978 original. “‘Just a Notion’ is a ridiculously happy song,” Björn adds. “And hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times!”

ABBA’s album Voyage is being released ahead of their Voyage series of concerts, which will take place in London in 2022. More dates have been added to those shows, which will feature digital avatars of all four band members “performing” their hits. The new tickets go on sale November 3.

Björn says “Just a Notion” “demonstrates what we plan to do with ABBA Voyage [concert] in 2022.” He notes, “There, we will have a live band playing, but all vocals will be from the old recordings.”

Voyage comes out on November 5. It includes the previously released singles “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.