Hear “Almost Like Being In Love,” first single from Rod Stewart’s new album ‘Swing Fever’

As previously reported, Rod Stewart‘s new album Swing Fever will be out February 23. Now, you can hear the album’s first single, “Almost Like Being In Love,” which was originally written by Lerner & Loewe for the 1947 musical Brigadoon.

Among the other swingin’ classics on the record are “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Lullaby of Broadway” and “Pennies from Heaven.” As previously reported, the album is a collaboration between Rod and big band leader, TV host and former Squeeze keyboardist Jools Holland. It was recorded with Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra at his London studio.

“I’d already started making a swing album, but it didn’t turn out how I wanted it,” Rod explains in a statement. “It was more Frank Sinatra than it was Louis Prima, let’s say. So I cancelled that, and then I realized the guy I should go to is Jools. Also, our fanatical model railway enthusiasm bonded us together. So, we started recording.”

“It’s the easiest album I’ve ever made in my life,” he adds to Music Week. You can preorder it now.

“Rod said at the beginning, ‘I don’t want any ballads, I want it all swinging,'” Jools tells Music Week. “And my hope for the album – what will really make me happy – is if I see people dancing to it. Also, as Rod says, it’s good for old people, it’s good for young people, you could put it on anywhere.”

As for the possibility of taking the album on the road, Rod notes, “We’d love to. I adore [Jools], I adore the band and I’ve made room for it. I’ve put a lot of the rock & roll stuff aside. We have to just sit down and talk and work out a plan.”

Here’s the Swing Fever track list:

“Lullaby Of Broadway”

“Oh Marie”

“Sentimental Journey”

“Pennies From Heaven”

“Night Train”

“Love Is The Sweetest Thing”

“Them There Eyes”

“Good Rockin’ Tonight”

“Ain’t Misbehavin’”

“Frankie And Johnny”

“Walkin’ My Baby Back Home”

“Almost Like Being In Love”

“Tennessee Waltz”

