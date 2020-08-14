Hear another Prince rarity from upcoming deluxe 'Sign o' the Times' reissue

The Prince Estate/Warner Records

Another previously unheard track from the upcoming deluxe reissue of Prince‘s 1987 double album Sign o’ the Times has been released digitally..

“Witness 4 the Prosecution (Version 2)” is an alternate version of a song Prince originally recorded in March 1986 and had intended to release on his aborted Dream Factory album. The first version of “Witness 4 the Prosecution” included contributions from Prince’s band The Revolution. This one, recorded later, features only Prince — along with Eric Leeds on trumpet and Atlanta Bliss on sax.

The track boasts five keyboard tracks and seven layers of Prince’s backing vocals.

“Witness 4 the Prosecution (Version 1)” was also released as advance track from the expanded, remastered edition of Sign o’ the Times, which is due out on September 25 and can be pre-ordered now.

As previously reported, the Sign o’ the Times reissue is available in multiple configurations, including a Super Deluxe Edition that will be available as an eight-CD/DVD set, a 13-LP/DVD package, and an audio-only download.

The Super Deluxe reissue includes the album’s original 16 tracks, plus 63 previously unreleased recordings, such as single edits, B-sides, alternate takes, remixes, outtakes, live performances and more.

The live material includes a complete stadium concert Prince played on June 20, 1987, in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

The DVD featured in the Super Deluxe Edition boasts previously unreleased footage of a complete New Year’s Eve benefit show held at Prince’s Paisley Park complex on December 31, 1987.

The Super Deluxe reissue also features a 120-page hardcover book.

Other versions of the reissue include a three-CD or four-LP Deluxe Edition and a two-CD or two-LP standard version.

Visit Prince.com for more details.

By Matt Friedlander

