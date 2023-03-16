Hear Belinda Carlisle’s first new solo song since 1997

RAF/BMG

Belinda Carlisle‘s new single — her first English-language recording in nearly thirty years — has arrived, along with a video.

The upbeat, ’80s flavored tune, “Big Big Love,” is the first taste of Belinda’s new EP Kismet, due May 12. All the songs on the EP were written by Diane Warren, who was most recently seen performing her nominated song “Applause” with Sofia Carson on last weekend’s Oscars.

“Twenty-seven years on from making my last English language pop record I really wasn’t thinking I would ever make one again…and I was quite happy with that idea,” the Go-Go‘s frontwoman says in a statement. “Then a chance encounter in a coffee shop led me back to the wonderful Diane Warren and she gave me the incredible gift of this song and the other songs on my upcoming EP.”

Belinda’s summer tour kicks off July 1 in Peachtree City, GA and is set to wrap up August 27 at LA’s Greek Theatre.

