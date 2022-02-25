Hear Bonnie Raitt’s new single, “Made Up Mind”

ADA/Sub Pop

Here’s something to talk about: Bonnie Raitt has released a new single from her upcoming album, Just Like That…, which will be released on April 22.

The song, “Made Up Mind,” is a cover of a tune by the Canadian alt-country-folk group The Bros. Landreth. In a statement, Raitt says, “On this record, I wanted to stretch. I always want to find songs that excite me, and what’s different this time is that I’ve tried some styles and topics I haven’t touched on before.”

Just Like That…, Raitt’s first album in more than six years, was recorded last summer in Sausalito, California, along with three of her longtime musical collaborators and a few new ones. It’s available for pre-order now.

In a statement, Bonnie says she’s grateful that she’s been able to continue making music, 50 years after her debut album. “I’m really aware of how lucky I am,” she says, “and I feel like it’s my responsibility to get out there and say something fresh and new — for me and for the fans. But I need to have something to say or I won’t put out a record.”

On March 2, the veteran star will receive the Icon Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, and this spring, she’ll receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Her tour kicks off March 28 in Modesto, California, and is scheduled to take her all the way through late November.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.