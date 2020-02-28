Hear Celine Dion cover Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game"; find out her go-to karaoke song

Alix Malka

Alix MalkaOver the years, Celine Dion has recorded some memorable cover versions, like "All By Myself," "The Power of Love," "If You Asked Me To," "When I Fall In Love" and "I Drove All Night." Now, she's recorded an unexpected one for Spotify's ongoing Singles series, and she calls it "one of my favorite songs of all time."

Celine has put her own spin on "Wicked Game," the sensual 1990 top 10 hit by Chris Isaak, and Chris himself joined her to sing backup vocals.

"I chose [to cover] 'Wicked Game' because it’s one of my favorite songs of all time, for many, many, many reasons," Celine told Spotify. "But also I love the black-and-white music video for the song, of Chris Isaak and Helena Christensen on the beach. It makes me think the whole world wants to be them."

She isn't the only one: The video has consistently ranked on various lists of the sexiest videos of all time.

Celine's rendition is very similar to Chris' original, but she says that's by design.

"Sometimes you take a song that’s not yours and you make it your own. But sometimes you decide not to," she explains. "I’ve loved this song so much for so long that I decided to not change it much, I wanted to just respect the original version, which I still think is perfection."

"It was fun singing with you. I love your rendition of 'Wicked Game!'" Chris tweeted.



Celine also revealed her go-to karaoke song.

"I don’t really do karaoke much, but I have to admit that during soundcheck, when I’m trying to get myself comfortable on stage, I like to make people laugh and just laugh myself," she says. "So I pick a Cher song, usually 'Believe,' to sing during that."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.