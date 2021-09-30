Hear Elton John & Stevie Wonder’s first-ever duet, “Finish Line”

Interscope Records

They’ve worked together twice previously, but Elton John and Stevie Wonder have finally recorded an actual duet: “Finish Line,” which is available now as a digital download and on all streaming services.

In 1985, Elton and Stevie teamed with Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight to record the HIV/AIDS charity single “That’s What Friends Are For,” and in 1983, Stevie played harmonica on Elton’s smash “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues.” But for Elton’s upcoming album The Lockdown Sessions, they did a proper collaboration, with both men singing and playing piano, Stevie on harmonica and a gospel choir backing them up.

In a statement, Elton celebrates his “fifty years of friendship” with Stevie, and says recording the duet was “a magical process.” “When you listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally on ‘Finish Line’ you think, ‘This is a true genius here,'” he adds.

Stevie raves in a statement of his own, “It is both a joy and honor to sing, play piano and harmonica for Elton! He has truly been one of the great spirits of music, life, friendship, and love, who I’ve met on this life journey! True artistry and music like love equals a forever commitment lasting many lifetimes.”

The music legend adds, “Elton, anyone who hears your voice singing ‘finish line’ will hear and feel your wisdom, your pain, your soul, your love, but also your resilience…I love it!! Congratulations to you and our forever and never, never-ending music, friendship, life-song! Long live Sir Elton John!”

The Lockdown Sessions comes out October 22 and also features collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Gorillaz, Miley Cyrus, the late Glen Campbell, Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X and more.

