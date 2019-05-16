Hear Elton sing with "Elton": Rocketman duet "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" is out now

Interscope RecordsWith Rocketman premiering tonight at the Cannes Film Festival, you can now hear the star of the Elton John biopic, Taron Egerton, duet with Elton himself.

The song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" was written specifically for Rocketman by Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, and plays over the closing credits. Co-produced by Giles Martin, son of legendary Beatles producer George Martin, the duet is featured on the Rocketman soundtrack, which is due out on May 24.

The upbeat, rousing tune is a message of self-empowerment to oneself, as Taron and Elton sing, "I'm gonna love me again/ Check in on my very best friend/ Find the will to fill my sails/ Rise above the broken rails/ Unbound by any ties that break or bend/ I'm free and don't you know...I'm gonna love me again."

You can check out the tune at Elton's official YouTube channel, and the track is available for purchase as a digital single and via streaming services.

Along with the duet, another song from the soundtrack, Taron's interpretation of "Rocket Man," is also available digitally and to stream now.

Rocketman arrives in theaters on May 31.

