Hear four more tracks from the upcoming Super Deluxe version of The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’

Ahead of the October 15 release of the Special Edition packages of The Beatles‘ Let It Be, four more tracks have been released digitally for your streaming pleasure.

They include “Get Back (Take 8),” “One After 909 (Take 3),” the “1970 Glyn Johns mix” of George Harrison’s “I Me Mine,” and the “2021 Mix” of “Across the Universe.”

Each track is taken from a different CD from the five-CD/Blu-ray Super Deluxe edition of the album. “Across the Universe” is from the new stereo mix of the original album; “One After 909” is from the CD called Get Back — Apple Sessions; “Get Back” is from the CD called Get Back — Rehearsals and Apple Jam; and “I Me Mine” is from the CD titled Let It Be EP.

These four tracks follow the three that dropped when the project was first announced in August: “Let It Be (2021 Stereo Mix),” “Don’t Let Me Down (first rooftop performance),’ and “For You Blue (Get Back LP Mix)”.

As previously reported, the new three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back, created by director Peter Jackson from unseen footage shot during the Let It Be sessions, will premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 26 and 27.